Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 44,800 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Knoll accounts for 2.2% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Knoll worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 16.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,684,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 240,005 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 61.2% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,794,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 11,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $350,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

