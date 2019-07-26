Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 21,500 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of SPX worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.50 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,501,356.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.