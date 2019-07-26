Skyline Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 24,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,153. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.02 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

