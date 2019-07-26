Skyline Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.47% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,604 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,336 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 19,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.