Skyline Asset Management LP Purchases 16,600 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction makes up about 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $20,605,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $6,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Granite Construction by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 141,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $5,354,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GVA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. 13,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.46 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

