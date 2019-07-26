Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after buying an additional 1,308,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after buying an additional 766,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,023,000 after purchasing an additional 557,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.24. 193,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.29. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

