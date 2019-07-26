SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $56,159.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.01642381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Liqui, Braziliex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

