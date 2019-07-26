Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simmons First National by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,183,000 after acquiring an additional 227,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

