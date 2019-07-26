SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Eight Capital

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIL. Desjardins restated an average rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$6.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 14.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$6.94. The firm has a market cap of $538.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

