Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $114.75.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $105,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
