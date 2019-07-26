Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,483. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.75 and a 12 month high of $238.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

