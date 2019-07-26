Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter worth $31,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. 3,248,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,055. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.93.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

