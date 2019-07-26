Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,792. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27.

