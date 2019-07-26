Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.28. 1,390,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,900 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,059 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,586 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

