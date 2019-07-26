Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $167.98. 682,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,322. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

