Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 4,950,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,412. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.