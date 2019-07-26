Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 356 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,912.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

