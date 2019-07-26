SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 31,101 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

In other SIGA Technologies news, VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

