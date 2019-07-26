SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

