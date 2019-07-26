Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTS. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,180. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.63 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,008,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the quarter. Sierra Metals makes up approximately 100.0% of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. owned 52.07% of Sierra Metals worth $137,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

