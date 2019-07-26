Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEN. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 20,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sientra has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.32% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little acquired 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,623.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan acquired 20,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Sientra by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.