Sidoti Initiates Coverage on QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QAD stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.12 million, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.95. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.