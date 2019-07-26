Shriro (ASX:SHM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shriro Holdings Ltd (ASX:SHM)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.59 ($0.41) and last traded at A$0.58 ($0.41), approximately 34,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.57 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.57.

About Shriro (ASX:SHM)

Shriro Holdings Limited manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

