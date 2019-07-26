Short Interest in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Grows By 80.2%

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,700 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the June 15th total of 536,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 107,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

