Short Interest in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Increases By 850.0%

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH remained flat at $$2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.