Short Interest in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Increases By 109.4%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the June 15th total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PHUN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92. Phunware has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $550.00.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

