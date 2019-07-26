Short Interest in HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) Increases By 160.2%

HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get HopFed Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFBC. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 13,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,360. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.89. HopFed Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HopFed Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HopFed Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.