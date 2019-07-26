SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.02-7.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.415-14.415 billion.

SHECY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

SHECY stock remained flat at $$25.40 during midday trading on Friday. 54,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.