Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.25.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock worth $12,202,129 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $511.53. 10,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,768. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.18. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $510.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.