Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.30. 590,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.18. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $513.33. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $432.07 per share, for a total transaction of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

