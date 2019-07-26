Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 569,111 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $111,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,754,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after buying an additional 3,129,607 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,729,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,269,000 after buying an additional 2,956,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 1,222,252 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,708,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,522,000 after buying an additional 597,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 780,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX opened at $21.68 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

