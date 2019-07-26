Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Down 2%

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.01 and last traded at C$17.05, 25,120 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 93,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.38.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$349.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$348.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

