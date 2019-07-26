Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of -92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.22. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 942,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,109.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 46,250 shares of company stock worth $153,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Sharps Compliance makes up 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management owned about 3.24% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

