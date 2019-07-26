Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Insider Purchases £16,200 in Stock

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).
LON SHB opened at GBX 821.50 ($10.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. Shaftesbury plc has a twelve month low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 937 ($12.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 816.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.
About Shaftesbury
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
