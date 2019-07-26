Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Insider Purchases £16,200 in Stock

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

LON SHB opened at GBX 821.50 ($10.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. Shaftesbury plc has a twelve month low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 937 ($12.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 816.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHB. Numis Securities raised their target price on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group downgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 892.11 ($11.66).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

