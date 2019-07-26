ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.67. 730,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.35, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $410,967.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,345.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,322 shares of company stock worth $32,554,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,742.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 620,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,311,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

