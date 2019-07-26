ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $289.31. The stock had a trading volume of 81,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,482. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.73, a P/E/G ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 21,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $5,565,283.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,554,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

