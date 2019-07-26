Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

SNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

