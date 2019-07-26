Senetas (ASX:SEN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Senetas Co. Limited (ASX:SEN)’s share price rose 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 1,173,075 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00.

Senetas Company Profile (ASX:SEN)

Senetas Corporation Limited provides network data security solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It develops and manufactures layer 2 metro and carrier Ethernet network encryptors. The company also provides encryption key management solutions; and CypherManager, an encryptor management platform.

