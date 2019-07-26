Semafo (TSE:SMF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Semafo (TSE:SMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Semafo’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMF. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an average rating and set a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of SMF stock opened at C$5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 178.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.05.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$184.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semafo will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

