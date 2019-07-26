SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 735 ($9.60) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 769.36 ($10.05).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 769.20 ($10.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 739.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

