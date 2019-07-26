SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SEGXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

