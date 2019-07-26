Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 222.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

