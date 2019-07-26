Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

CKH traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $49.70. 113,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Seacor has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $901.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seacor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Seacor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Seacor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

