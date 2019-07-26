SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Up 0.7%

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.30 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.38 ($0.24), 105,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 584,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Wandisco in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LXi REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00.

In other news, insider Mark Reid bought 84,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £20,204.40 ($26,400.63). Also, insider Tim Linacre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

About SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.