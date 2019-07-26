SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT Set at $4.00 by Maxim Group

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given a $4.00 price target by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 246.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,036. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 127.47% and a negative net margin of 12,254.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

