Scroll Hits Market Cap of $17.24 Million (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00294299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.01654905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00122424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

