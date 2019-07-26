Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

