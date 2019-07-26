Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $4,819,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 303,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 214,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 16,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

