Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.98. 1,436,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

