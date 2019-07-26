Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.71. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,980. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.